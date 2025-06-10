Lamine Yamal slammed again over fashion as legends call out 'unprofessional' look

Legendary Real Madrid player Guti criticized Lamine Yamal's fashion sense during the Spanish team press conferences.
Yamal, a younger player from Barcelona has already won three trophies with his club in the 2024-25 season and is now considered one of the most famous rising star in football history.
After Spain lost to Portugal in the UEFA Nations League final, Yamal came under fire again but this time for his appearance.
Guti slam Yamal's backward cap look:
Former Real Madrid player said in an interview with El Chiringuito that he didn't like how Yamal wore his cap backwards.
He said, "I don't know if this is the first time I've seen a guy with a cap backwards. I don't like that because he's with the Spanish national team!" as per MailUK.
Guti added, "When he goes to Ibiza, or wherever he wants, he can do it. But not with the Spanish national team at a press conference. I don't like it."
Lamine Yamal faces repeated criticism over fashion choices:
This is the second time people have criticized Barcelona’s young player Yamal for the way he looks or dresses.
Earlier in March, former footballer and Dutch expert Rafael van der Vaart also crticized him.
He said Yamal seemed "superficial, "not making much effort," wearing his pants "a little lower."
The 17-year-old became a key player for Barcelona’s main team.
During the season, he played 55 matches, scored 18 goals himself and 21 assists.