LeBron James sends heartfelt message to Jamie Foxx after BET Awards win

LeBron James penned a heartfelt message for his friend Jamie Foxx after he received a special honour at the 2025 BET Awards win.
According to Athlon Sports, the Los Angeles Lakers star, who has played 10 National Basketball Association (NBA) finals during his remarkable career, was expected to get to his 11th finals this year after Luka Doncic's inclusion in the team.
However, the Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs in five games, shattering James and Doncic's NBA Finals dream.
James, who used to prepare for the finals these days of the year, is enjoying free time this year since the Lakers are no longer in the tournament.
It is believed that the basketball legend also watched the 2025 BET Awards, in which his actor, singer, and comedian friend won the special award.
The ‘ultimate icon’
The American actor and comedian Foxx receives the Ultimate Icon Award at the 2025 BET Awards, the annual awards show honouring excellence in Black culture across all forms of entertainment.
James congratulated his close friend on the achievement and wrote on X, “@iamjamiefoxx BET “ULTIMATE ICON”!! Love my brother, and CONGRATULATIONS!!!!”
The two celebrities are clearly big fans of each other and have shown respect on multiple occasions. Foxx has multiple times called the four-time MVP and four-time Finals MVP the greatest player in NBA history.
Notably, James, who is also the oldest, 40-year-old, active player in the NBA, has averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.6 blocks this season and 25.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.8 blocks during the playoffs.