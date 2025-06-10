Billy Boston becomes first rugby league player to receive knighthood in 130 years

Billy Boston, a legendary rugby league player has been given a knighthood by King Charles at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, June 10.
He is now the first rugby league player ever to be knighted in the sports' 130-year history.
Since Billy is 90 years old and suffering from health issues like dementia, the knighthood was given to him earlier than usual even before the King's birthday honours list was officially announced.
Billy went to Buckingham Palace with his family and people from his former rugby club to receive the knighthood.
Sir Billy's wife, Lady Joan, said his family "are so proud of him" and "excited that everything he's done for the sport and for our community is being recognised," as per BBC.
Rugby league finally recognized amid accusations of snobbery:
This award comes after people had been upset for a long time because no rugby league players had ever received a knighthood or damehood.
Some politicians even said it was possibly due to class bias and snobbery.
PM calls rugby league snub 'historic wrong'
Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said, "It is a historic wrong that a sport which is the backbone of so many communities has waited so long to receive this honour."
He added, "Boston is a legend of the game who overcame prejudice to represent Great Britain and opened the door to a more diverse game."
On the other hand, David Beckham, an English former professional footballer is also set to receive a knighthood.