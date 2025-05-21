YouTube Premium Lite expands to more countries: Details inside

After the launch in the US and select regions earlier, YouTube Premium Lite has now expanded to a few more countries.
Google rolled out YouTube Premium Lite in March of this year as a lower-cost way to ditch ads on the video streaming platform.
According to the company, the plan does away with perks such as background play and downloads and is just a way to remove ads from “most” videos on YouTube.
Now, though, Google is bringing YouTube Premium Lite to a few more regions.
To note, YouTube viewers in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, and Great Britain – not the entire UK – can sign up for Premium Lite.
The company stated, “We’re happy to share that we’re expanding Premium Lite to viewers in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Canada and Great Britain next! We’re slowly rolling this out over the next couple of days, so hold tight.”
If you live in one of the countries where YouTube Premium Lite is now available, here is what you’ll receive for $7.99 per month:
1. Enjoy gaming, fashion, beauty, news, and more ad-free
2. Premium Lite works across devices, including phone, laptops and TV
3. Ads may appear on music, Shorts, and when you search or browse
4. Premium Lite does not include YouTube Music Premium or features like downloads and background play.