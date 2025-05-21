TikTok introduces ‘Add to Music App’ for SoundCloud: All you need to know

TikTok has officially announced that users will now be able to save tracks they discover straight to their SoundCloud.
On Wednesday, May 21, 2025, the two companies announced they’re partnering to expand an existing TikTok feature that was previously available to users of music streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify.
The “Add to Music App” button appears when a TikTok user clicks on an audio track added to a video.
What's new?
Saved songs are automatically included in a TikTok playlist on users’ default music streaming service.
According to the company, the “Add to Music App” feature makes it simpler than ever for TikTok users to transition from discovery to listening.
SoundCloud’s Global Head of Music Emmy Lovell stated, “SoundCloud has always been the go-to platform for discovering what’s next in music, from emerging artists to breakout genres. Partnering with TikTok makes it easier than ever for fans to save the songs they love and stay connected with the artists behind them.”
To note, the “Add to Music App” feature is an easy way for listeners to take their discoveries off the app.
Artists plan and unveil TikTok-specific marketing to hype up their new music and older songs get a second wind as a new audience on social media discovers their work.
TikTok stated that since rolling out the “Add to Music App” feature last year, songs have been saved more than a billion times.
It is worth noting that both platforms assist shape music discovery, with this feature helping to boost this by giving fans an easy way to save and revisit tracks they stumble upon.