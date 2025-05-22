Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo pens heartfelt note after striking 935th career goal

Ronaldo nets last-minute goal to lead Al Nassr to victory over Al Khaleej in Saudi Pro League

  May 22, 2025
Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo found the net in the 33rd round of the Saudi Arabian league against Al-Khaleej, sealing a 2-0 win for his team.

Host team forward John Duran opened the scoring in the 75th minute, and Ronaldo calmly converted a penalty in the 90+7th minute to secure the victory.

This goal marked the 40-year-old Portuguese star's 935th career goal.

It's worth noting that this tally could have been even higher, but Ronaldo missed an earlier penalty in the 65th minute of the match.

With his last-gasp strike, Ronaldo moves even nearer to the milestone 1,000 career goals mark, a record that no player in contemporary football has yet reached. After having missed a penalty earlier in the game, the veteran striker returned in characteristic champion fashion a trademark of his lasting excellence.

So far this season, Ronaldo has featured in 40 matches for Al-Nassr across all competitions, netting 34 goals and providing 4 assists.

