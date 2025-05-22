King Frederik kicks off annual conference of his foundation

Royal

  • by Web Desk
  • May 22, 2025
King Frederik kicked off the yearly conference of his foundation.

The Danish monarch also held a meeting at King Frederiks Center for Public Management on Thursday, May 22.

Frederik started the conference by delivering a powerful speech. He discussed the framework of the foundation and also reflected on the experience among leaders across the public sector.

The Royal Family released crucial details about the key event on social media and also posted exclusive pictures.

“At the King Frederiks Center for Public Management, His Majesty the King kicked off this year's conference with an opening speech on Thursday morning. This year's leadership conference formed the framework for inspiration and exchange of experience among leaders across the public sector, which was presented to new research and knowledge on public leadership,” the caption read.

It continued, “As a member of the centre's steering committee, the King subsequently took part in a committee meeting where the last year's results were reviewed. The steering committee is working to secure the center's international position and is anchored at the Institute of Political Science, from where the Crown Prince became cand.”

About King Frederiks Centre for Public Management:

As per the official statement, King Frederiks Centre for Public Management is an international centre for the delivery of research-based knowledge on public leadership. 

It was opened in May 2018, on the occasion of His Majesty's 50th birthday.

