Apple to let developers use its AI models for app creation: Report

Announcement regarding this will reportedly be made at Apple WWDC 2025 event

  by Web Desk
  • |
  May 22, 2025
Apple is reportedly plans to allow third-party developers to build apps using its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) models.

According to a Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman report, the company wants to open its AI model, which also powers Apple Intelligence features, in hopes that more AI-powered apps appear on its marketplace.

Notably, the announcement regarding this will reportedly be made at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2025 on June 9.

Third-party developers to get access of AI models

As per Mark Gurman, Apple is developing a new software development kit (SDK) and associated frameworks that will let third-party developers either build new AI-powered apps or integrate AI features in existing apps.

These models are already powering several Apple Intelligence features in iOS and macOS, like Writing Tools, Image Playground, and Genmoji.

Currently, the Cupertino-based tech giant is struggling to push out enough practical AI features to boost the adoption of Apple Intelligence.

To note, the advancements of highly-anticipated AI-powered Siri is under development and has faced multiple delays.

Apple is teased to showcase new features in the next iteration of iOS, macOS, and other operating systems.

One such feature in iOS 19 could be a new AI-powered battery management mode, which is hinted at to collect data from users' phones to monitor behavioural patterns, and subsequently allocates power efficiently and increases battery life.

