Queen Mary pens thoughtful message as UNEP Patron on Biodiversity Day 2025

Queen Mary is marking Biodiversity Day 2025 with an insightful statement!
On Thursday, May 22, the Queen Consort of Denmark took to the Royal Family’s official Instagram account to pen a thoughtful message on the 2025 International Day for Biological Diversity.
In the post’s caption, the Queen reflected, “Today, as we mark the International Day for Biological Diversity, I'm reminded of the incredible intelligence of nature, which blew me away during my visit to the world's largest and most biodiverse savanna - the Cerrado in Brazil - just six months ago.”
She continued, “The Cerrado is home to 5% of the planet's animal and plant species, all of which have adapted to survive extreme environmental conditions, including prolonged periods of drought and frequent wildfires.”
Mary aslso highlighted the remarkable underground ecosystem of Cerrado savanna in Brazil, explaining that, although it is invisible to the naked eye, the region hides an incredible “inverted forest.”
The Queen also expressed feeling “privileged” to serve as Patron of the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP), to which she was appointed last year.
“As Patron of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), I have been privileged to witness the important work being undertaken by UNEP, local authorities, and other stakeholders to promote the conservation of biodiversity, the sustainable use of natural resources, and the mitigation of climate change all for the benefit of the Cerrado and ecosystems worldwide,” concluded Mary.
The message was signed off with, “H.M. The Queen.”
Queen Mary shares photos from Brazil visit:
In the post, Queen Mary shared a couple of photographs from her trip to Brazil.
The gallery opened with a snap of the Danish Queen exuding elegance in a white shirt and khaki skirt complemented by a stylish brown belt and white sneakers.
She also shared some photos from Cerrado, Brazil, highlighting the beautiful nature of the place.