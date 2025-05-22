Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 set to launch on PS5 with new features

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is officially confirmed to come on PlayStation 5 this summer, along with new capabilities.
Developer company Ninja Theory revealed on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, that the sequel to 2017's Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice will launch on PS5 in an “enhanced” package that includes new features.
Notably, this year has already seen first-party Microsoft titles, such as Forza Horizon 5 and Age of Mythology: Retold, among others, released on PlayStation.
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 coming to PS5 this summer
According to the developer company, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will be optimised for PS5 and PS5 Pro.
To note, the additional features will also be launched to the Xbox Series S/X and PC versions of the game.
In an update on the Hellblade 2 website, the developer company stated, “We released the next chapter of Senua's story a year ago today, and we know there are many of you who haven't had the opportunity to experience that next chapter for yourselves.”
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 launch
Ninja Theory has not shared any official release date for the PS5 version of the game yet but confirmed that the game will launch this summer.
The game will include some key features, such as visceral, narrative-driven combat, realistic landscapes based on 10th-century Iceland, and a deeply immersive cinematic presentation.
It is worth noting that Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is now also available to wishlist on the PlayStation Store.