Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce sizzles Miami with shirtless look: SEE

Travis Kelce is a true stunner!
In a recent update, Page Six reported that Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Kelce, turned up the heat in Miami with his sizzling new look after an intense NFL training workout earlier this week,
As seen in the photographs shared by the outlet, the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end was seen looking handsome in a casual fit that included a black T-shirt and matching shorts as he stood outside an SUV.
All sweaty after the intense workout, the NFL star then took off his shirt and was captured wiping sweat off with a grey towel.
Kelce, sporting a bold shirtless look, certainly sizzled Miami with his hot appearance.
Joining Travis Kelce in the training session were his friends Kumar Ferguson and Ross Travis, noth of whom were also seen sporting sweaty looks.
According to the outlet, the NFL star is preparing himself for the upcoming season in Florida.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s ‘vacation mode’:
Travis Kelce’s this appearance comes just in time his girlfriend, Taylor Swift’s close friend, Caitlin Clark, told USA Today that the lovebirds are currently in a “vacation mode.”
When asked if the Cruel Summer songtress would attend an Indiana Fever game this season, Clark said, “Oh gosh, I don’t know. I mean, I hope so.”
She continued, “I feel like they’re also living — they’re in a nice, in vacation mode right now. So I hope they enjoy a nice little break out of the spotlight. But I’m sure they’ll be cheering for the Fever either way.”
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been linked romantically since the summer of 2023.