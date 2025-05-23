WhatsApp brings significant update with new voice feature

WhatsApp has expanded its voice chat feature to support groups of all sizes, removing the previous needs for a large number of members.
With this significant update, WhatsApp aims to make voice communication and ensure convenience.
WhatsApp announced the launch of this latest feature on X (formerly Twitter) and stated, “Voice Chat is now available in all groups—big or small so when the group chat is going back-and-forth, take it from messaging to talking it out live by swiping up in the chat.”
WhatsApp’s latest update, dubbed an "audio hangout," enables small groups to initiate voice conversations that are similar to casual, personal podcasts.
This latest feature brings an engaging way for group members to communicate. In addition, it lets participants join at any time and see who’s already in chat.
How to access it?
To initiate a voice chat, users are required to swipe up from the chat box at the bottom of a group conversation and wait for some seconds.
This will enable voice chat, offering a seamless and intuitive user experience.
Notably, the company claimed that the feature offers enhanced privacy and voice chats are secured with end-to-end encryption, similar to calls, media, and messages.