Ring users report suspicious logins as company addresses claims

Social media platform, TikTok, has been flooded with videos of a strange issue with Ring camera, making unsettling claims that they noticed suspicious logins.

Once you check your camera, users claim that they notice a series of logins on May 28, 2025, from unknown devices, warning that strangers have been accessing your videos since May.

Why did the Ring May 28 incident occur?

Meanwhile, the security camera company, Ring, addressed the issue in a Facebook post on Friday, denying any security breach and stating that a backend update had caused past login dates to appear incorrect and resulted in device names displaying as “Device name not found.”

Ring said, “This was not caused by unauthorised access to customer accounts.” However, its team is currently working to resolve this issue soon.

This update affected all the devices connected to Ring, meaning your old devices displayed new logins.

Despite the clarification from the company, users weren't completely satisfied.

In several cases, these users said that the logins were from different countries or from devices they never owned, such as “Windows 11” when they’ve never logged in from a PC.

Ring has yet to address those claims.

