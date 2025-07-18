Google’s Veo 3 AI model launches on Gemini API: Check pricing, features

Google has revealed the expansion of its latest artificial intelligence (AI) video generation model, Veo 3, to the Gemini application programming interface (API), allowing developers to use cutting-edge video creation tools in their own apps.
On Thursday, the Alphabet-owned firm announced that Veo 3 is now available via the Google AI Studio.
The platform offers developers a comprehensive suite of features such as a software development kit (SDK) template and an engaging Starter app.
Pricing
Veo 3 is available for $0.75 (approximately ₹65) per second of video and audio output.
As a result, users can easily create an eight-second only for $6 (roughly ₹520), while a one-minute video could be available for $45 (around ₹3,900).
Veo 3 supports video generation at up to 720p resolution, 24 frames per second.
To ensure privacy, Google has confirmed that all outputs will persist to include the SynthID digital watermark, a measure particularly designed to assist in detecting AI-generated content and prevent its use in spreading misinformation.
Additionally, Google has announced plans to release Veo 3 Fast, which is said to be the top-notch version of the model; however, the company has yet to reveal its launch date.
Originally launched at Google I/O 2025, Veo 3 was accessible to Google AI Pro (formerly Gemini Advanced) and Google AI Ultra subscribers.