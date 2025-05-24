OpenAI improves Operator agent: Revolutionising autonomous AI in cloud

Sci-Tech

In an effort to push the boundaries of artificial intelligence (AI), OpenAI has introduced a significant update in the AI-powered model powering Operator.

It’s a tool that is designed to autonomously navigate the web and interact with software in a cloud-hosted virtual machine.

The latest update improves the Operator’s ability to implement refined operations, streamlining workflows across industries such as data analysis, software development, and more, as reported by TechCrunch.

In a blog post, the ChatGPT manufacturer said, “We are replacing the existing GPT‑4o-based model for Operator with a version based on OpenAI o3. The API version [of Operator] will remain based on 4o.”

OpenAI’s Operator agent

Operator is said to be one of the most efficient AI agents, which helps perform several; complex tasks within the blink of an eye.

In an accelerating pace of innovation, companies are creating highly sophisticated agents that are capable of performing tasks independently.

The latest Operator model, called o3 Operator, was “fine-tuned with additional safety data for computer use,” such as datasets particularly designed to “teach the model [OpenAI’s] decision boundaries on confirmations and refusals,” OpenAI said.

O3 Operator utilises the similar multi-layered approach to safety that is being used for the 4o Operator variant.

 Although the o3 Operator inherits o3’s unique coding capabilities, it runs without integrated support for the coding environment.

