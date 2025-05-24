Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order: All you need to know

Users are highly-anticipating for the launch of Nintendo Switch 2, as pre-orders are officially live.
With demand sky-high for the sequel to one of the best-selling consoles ever made, the rollout has been less of a smooth launch and more of a scramble, with surprise drops, sudden sell-outs, and plenty of players left staring at the dreaded "Out of stock" screen.
Nintendo Switch 2 new features
The Nintendo Switch 2 features a 1080p 7.9-inch display with a 120Hz refresh and HDR compatibility.
Additionally, it supports up to 4K output at 120Hz (with variable refresh rates) when docked.
The Switch 2 has a new Pro Controller, which comes with everything you would expect based on the refreshed Joy-Con 2: Namely HD Rumble 2 and the C button.
There are also removable GL/GR buttons around the back and a standard audio jack for connecting a headset.
Nintendo Switch offers C button for ‘chat’
The new C button is a dedicated way to enter a chat session with friends, along with the standard features you’d expect from voice chat, Nintendo has built a Discord-like video-sharing feature.
It allows you to show your gameplay to others and see other people’s screens while you’re playing.
Nintendo Switch launch date
Nintendo Switch 2 is confirmed to launch on June 5, 2025.
Nintendo Switch pre-orders
Currently, “Very” remains the only shop that provides Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order. The main Mario Kart World bundle is proving more elusive.