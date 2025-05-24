NotebookLM Audio Overviews adds a new feature: What’s inside

NotebookLM Auduo Overviews has launched a new “Length Customisation” feature.
Alphabet-owned Google revealed that tapping the “Customise” button in the Audio Overview card now shows a “Length” option alongside the “What should the AI hosts focus on?” prompt.
To note, your Length options are: Shorter, Default, and Longer. After making a selection, tap Generate.
According to 9to5Google, this new feature starts in English with more languages “soon.”
This joins the recent Audio Overview expansion, now up to over 80 languages.
Meanwhile, NotebookLM this week previewed Video Overviews to offer “more visual clues during the overviews.”
Notably, zooming out, Google “infusing LearnLM directly into Gemini 2.5” was also announced at I/O 2025.
LearnLM was introduced last year as Google’s “family of models and capabilities fine-tuned for learning.”
It was available as a standalone model in AI Studio (like LearnLM 2.0 Flash Experimental).
As a result, Gemini 2.5 Pro now outperforms competitors “on every category of learning science principles.”
Gemini can now explain how you get to an answer even if you’re dealing with complex questions and topics.
To note, you can ask NotebookLM anything you want about the event in the chat box, so that you can quickly find details for whatever it is you want to know.
Google integrated a reminder to its announcement, however, that "like all AI, NotebookLM can generate inaccuracies," which is something to keep in mind while using the tool.