Sci-Tech

NotebookLM Audio Overviews adds a new feature: What’s inside

Users can easily ask NotebookLM anything they want about event in chat box

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 24, 2025

NotebookLM Auduo Overviews has launched a new “Length Customisation” feature.

Alphabet-owned Google revealed that tapping the “Customise” button in the Audio Overview card now shows a “Length” option alongside the “What should the AI hosts focus on?” prompt.

To note, your Length options are: Shorter, Default, and Longer. After making a selection, tap Generate.

According to 9to5Google, this new feature starts in English with more languages “soon.”

This joins the recent Audio Overview expansion, now up to over 80 languages.

Meanwhile, NotebookLM this week previewed Video Overviews to offer “more visual clues during the overviews.”

Notably, zooming out, Google “infusing LearnLM directly into Gemini 2.5” was also announced at I/O 2025.

LearnLM was introduced last year as Google’s “family of models and capabilities fine-tuned for learning.”

It was available as a standalone model in AI Studio (like LearnLM 2.0 Flash Experimental).

As a result, Gemini 2.5 Pro now outperforms competitors “on every category of learning science principles.”

Gemini can now explain how you get to an answer even if you’re dealing with complex questions and topics.

To note, you can ask NotebookLM anything you want about the event in the chat box, so that you can quickly find details for whatever it is you want to know.

Google integrated a reminder to its announcement, however, that "like all AI, NotebookLM can generate inaccuracies," which is something to keep in mind while using the tool.

Microsoft launches Aurora AI to predict weather, natural disasters
Microsoft launches Aurora AI to predict weather, natural disasters
Microsoft is set to incorporate a variant of Aurora into its MSN Weather app
Microsoft plans to offer new AI features: What’s inside
Microsoft plans to offer new AI features: What’s inside
Microsoft will offer advanced AI features to provide enhanced user experience, competing with rivals
SteamOS new update: Now supports rival platforms, more
SteamOS new update: Now supports rival platforms, more
SteamOS 3.7 update includes bunch of other updates to underlying softwares
X down worldwide: Users experience severe disruptions
X down worldwide: Users experience severe disruptions
X’s official Engineering account addressed the issue in a post, attributing the disruption to a data centre outage
Elon Musk’s DOGE expands Grok AI use in govt, sparking privacy concerns
Elon Musk’s DOGE expands Grok AI use in govt, sparking privacy concerns
Experts warn that if Grok assesses sensitive government data, it could potentially violating security and privacy laws
OpenAI improves Operator agent: Revolutionising autonomous AI in cloud
OpenAI improves Operator agent: Revolutionising autonomous AI in cloud
OpenAI's latest update enhances the Operator’s ability to implement refined operations, streamlining workflows
WhatsApp brings significant update with new voice feature
WhatsApp brings significant update with new voice feature
Meta-owned WhatsApp offers enhanced privacy and voice chats are secured with end-to-end encryption
Google under DOJ's investigation over Character.AI LLM deal: Report
Google under DOJ's investigation over Character.AI LLM deal: Report
DOJ is reportedly analysing whether Google designed the deal to avoid regulatory formal merger scrutiny
Trump threatens 25% tariff on Apple if iPhones not made in the US
Trump threatens 25% tariff on Apple if iPhones not made in the US
Apple's production of flagship devices occurs mainly in China and now has been shifting to India
Disney files lawsuit against YouTube and former executive Justin Connolly
Disney files lawsuit against YouTube and former executive Justin Connolly
Disney sued YouTube, accusing it persuaded Conolly to break a contract meant to last until 2027
X rival Bluesky starts verifying ‘notable’ users
X rival Bluesky starts verifying ‘notable’ users
On Bluesky, organisations can apply for verification and to become Trusted Verifiers
AI avatars replace tech CEOs in key online meetings
AI avatars replace tech CEOs in key online meetings
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Klarna and Zoom are using their AI avatars to represent them in earning calls