David Beckham, Gary Neville earnings as players reveal as Class of 92’ reunites

The Class of 92’ is back again as David Beckham and Gary Neville completed a takeover of Salford City.
According to Football League, the group led by Beckham and Neville spearheaded the new ownership group, with former banker Lord Mervyn Davies and businessman Declan Kelly and others involved with the group.
As Beckham and Neville are back again, let's take a look at how much these two football legends earned as players.
David Beckham's earnings as a player
Beckham spent more time at United than any other club but also played for Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and Paris Saint-Germain.
His contract at Man United was £1.5 million before bonuses for the year, and his sponsorships with companies such as Adidas amounted to around £1.2 million.
Now, David and wife Victoria have a combined net worth of £500 million, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.
Gary Neville earning as a Manchester United player
Gary Neville was a Manchester United stalwart, playing at the club between 1992 and 2011 as a senior player and being part of the most successful period in the club's history.
He won eight Premier Leagues, three FA Cups and two Champions Leagues in his time, playing a big part in a lot of that success with his consistent performances at right-back.
As a result, he was paid pretty handsomely by the Red Devils; in 2001 he had been offered a new six-year contract worth £11 million. That deal averaged out to £32,000 a week, which at the time was double his previous wage. This was reportedly doubled to around £60,000 a week towards the end of his career.