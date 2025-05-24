Sports

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in FIFA Club World Cup 2025? Major update revealed

The Club World Cup will be held over a period of 29 days which is scheduled to take place next month

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 24, 2025

Recently, there have been intriguing rumours surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's potential participation in the Club World Cup.

These rumours started when FIFA President Gianni Infantino hinted at the possibility during an interview stating that discussions have taken place between the clubs involved in the tournament and Ronaldo about a potential move.

It is pertinent to note that Ronaldo's team, Al-Nassr didn't quality for the Club World Cup and only Al Hilal from Saudi Arabia will take part in the tournament.

During a recent interview on the IShowSpeed YouTube channel, the streamer asked if Ronaldo might take part in the tournament, to which Infantino replied, “Cristiano Ronaldo might play in the Club World Cup."

"There are discussions with some clubs. So, if any clubs is watching are interested in hiring Ronaldo for the Club World Cup, who knows. There are still a few weeks," he added.

FIFA earlier said that all teams taking part in the Club World Cup are allowed to make last minute player signings.

“The objective is to encourage clubs and players whose contracts are expiring to find an appropriate solution to facilitate the players’ participation,” FIFA said in a statement.

Will Ronaldo and Messi face each other in the 2025 Club World Cup?

If Ronaldo is transferred, it would mean that he and Lionel Messi would play in the same tournament again for the first time since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

When is the 2025 Club World Cup?

The Club World Cup will be held over a period of 29 days which is scheduled to take place between June 15 to July 13.

