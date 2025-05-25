Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce step out for cozy dinner date during Florida getaway

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been keeping a relatively low profile since the Super Bowl in February

  by Web Desk
  • |
  May 25, 2025

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are enjoying some quality time together in the Sunshine State!

The Lover singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end were seen dining together at Harry's Bar & Restaurant in West Palm Beach on Friday, May 23.

In a photo, shared by professional boxer and MMA fighter Jose Andres Cortes, Swift and Kelce could be seen sitting side by side in a booth at the restaurant.

While, another image, shared by musician Mark Morrison, showed the pop star beaming ear to ear seemingly sitting in a different area of the establishment.

For the date night, Swift wore what appeared to be an elegant white patterned dress, which she accessorized with a stack of necklaces.

Meanwhile, Kelce complemented her look with his signature bold fashion, sporting a black-and-white patterned shirt and a matching black hat.

The loved-up couple’s date comes amid Kelce’s training in the state as he and the Chiefs prepare for the upcoming NFL season.

Taylor Swift on ‘vacation mode’ with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who started dating in 2023, have been keeping a relatively low profile since the Super Bowl in February.

According to pop star’s close friend, Caitlin Clark, Swift is in "vacation mode" with her NFL star boyfriend, Kelce.

“I feel like they’re also living — they’re in a nice, in vacation mode right now. So I hope they enjoy a nice little break out of the spotlight,” the basketball player told the USA Today.

Swift is reportedly staying away from the spotlight due to her alleged connection to Blake Lively’s ongoing legal battle with her It End With Us co-actor and director, Justin Baldoni.

