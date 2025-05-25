Sports

Fantasy Life i new update reveals exciting details: What’s inside

Developer LEVEL5 has promised to provide additional details leading up to launch of Fantasy Life i

Developer LEVEL5 has officially announced free DLC for Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time titled “Update the World!”

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time has only been available since May 21, but the studio has revealed new content for the game, giving Fantasy Life i players an advanced gameplay experience.

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time new update

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is a life simulation RPG that has players alternate between 14 different vocations, or Lives, to explore and uncover the secrets of a mysterious island in Reveria.

LEVEL5 has revealed that “Update the World!” will be released free of charge for all players.

According to the developer’s announcement, the update will include new recipes, opportunities to show off new gear to friends in multiplayer, and additional content that promises to grant adventurers a chance to put their high-rarity weapons to use.

However, the company has yet to make any official statement of release date for the DLC, but the developer has promised to provide additional details leading up to launch.

According to the announcement, the timing of the DLC is being “adjusted to ensure delivery as soon as possible,” which is likely a reference to the update being pushed up in response to the game’s overnight success.

It is worth noting that additional free content can be accessed by redeeming gift codes for Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time to receive special item deliveries in-game.

