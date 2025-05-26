World

Phil Robertson: ‘Duck Dynasty’ star passes away at 79

‘Duck Dynasty’ patriarch Robertson diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease last year

  Web Desk
  • |
  May 26, 2025

‘Duck Dynasty’ patriarch Phil Robertson died at the age of 97.

According to Independent, the family of the American hunter announced his death on Sunday, with an emotional post on social media.

Korie Robertson, who is married to Robertson’s son Willie, wrote, “We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord. He reminded us often of the words of Paul.”

“Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus. We’re grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again,” she added.

His family said last December that Robertson had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and that his longstanding blood disease had worsened in recent years.

Robertson and his family rose to fame on the A&E series Duck Dynasty, which aired from 2012 to 2017. The popular reality show followed the lives of the Louisiana-based duck hunters.

Robertson went on to start Duck Commander, which began by selling instruments to replicate duck calls and expanded into a full-fledged outdoor brand offering hunting gear, apparel, and accessories.

