Sci-Tech

How Google's AI tools redefine shopping and Content Creation?

Google's brand-new AI features are changing the game of online shopping and influencers world

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 26, 2025

Google has introduced AI-powered features for all their niche audience including content creators, travellers, and shopaholics users.

These AI tools are expected to change the way people do online shopping and create and share content.

The Try it on feature in Google Shopping

The Google Shopping "Try it on" feature allows users to upload their photo and then virtually try on clothes, a shout-out to 1995's classic Clueless closet.

How to use Google's "Try it on" AI tool?

The online try-on feature is one of the free AI tools launched by Google this week, which users can sign up to participate.

Officially being a product of Google Labs, this is how users can sign up for the Try it on feature:

1. Sign in to Google account

2. Go to Search Labs and click to turn the experiment on

3. Upload a full-length body image

4. Heading to Google Shopping, consumers will have to click on a product they want to try on

5. Click on the "Try it on" button over the product image

The tool utilises custom image generation model trained for fashion, while simultaneously helping users stay up-to-date about latest fashion trends and product launch.

Along with that, Google has also introduced Imagen 4 and Veo 3, AI tools that will allow content creators to produce high-quality content with more efficiency.

Canva down worldwide: Users unable to access projects
Canva down worldwide: Users unable to access projects
Canva announces engineering team is actively working to resolve outage
Optus CEO makes surprising admission about AI use in telecoms
Optus CEO makes surprising admission about AI use in telecoms
AI to be used in helping customers and not replacing human work force says Optus new CEO
Elon Musk praises Google DeepMind's flagship Veo 3 AI video model
Elon Musk praises Google DeepMind's flagship Veo 3 AI video model
Veo 3 not only generates high-resolution, cinematic-quality visuals but it also integrates realistic audio
Elon Musk's X restored after outage hit US users
Elon Musk's X restored after outage hit US users
Elon Musk announced to refocus on Tesla, X 24/7 after widespread outage hits microblogging site
Google App launches 'Activity' tab for Android users: What’s inside
Google App launches 'Activity' tab for Android users: What’s inside
Google’s “Activity” tab aims to give space where users can stay on top of their digital footprints
Nvidia plans to release cheap AI chips for China: What’s inside
Nvidia plans to release cheap AI chips for China: What’s inside
Lower price reflects its weaker specifications and simpler manufacturing requirements, Reuters claim
X down again: Thousands struggle to load posts amid global glitch
X down again: Thousands struggle to load posts amid global glitch
The problem is affecting the main website, the mobile app and the XPro version as well
Instagram new update offers enhanced features for DMs
Instagram new update offers enhanced features for DMs
Instagram's new features aims to provide improved usage experience, competing with rivals
WhatsApp new update likely to launch soon: What’s inside
WhatsApp new update likely to launch soon: What’s inside
This level of customisation is ideal for professionals, students, and more, looking to manage their chats
NotebookLM Audio Overviews adds a new feature: What’s inside
NotebookLM Audio Overviews adds a new feature: What’s inside
Users can easily ask NotebookLM anything they want about event in chat box
Microsoft launches Aurora AI to predict weather, natural disasters
Microsoft launches Aurora AI to predict weather, natural disasters
Microsoft is set to incorporate a variant of Aurora into its MSN Weather app
Microsoft plans to offer new AI features: What’s inside
Microsoft plans to offer new AI features: What’s inside
Microsoft will offer advanced AI features to provide enhanced user experience, competing with rivals