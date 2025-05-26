How Google's AI tools redefine shopping and Content Creation?

Google has introduced AI-powered features for all their niche audience including content creators, travellers, and shopaholics users.
These AI tools are expected to change the way people do online shopping and create and share content.
The Try it on feature in Google Shopping
The Google Shopping "Try it on" feature allows users to upload their photo and then virtually try on clothes, a shout-out to 1995's classic Clueless closet.
How to use Google's "Try it on" AI tool?
The online try-on feature is one of the free AI tools launched by Google this week, which users can sign up to participate.
Officially being a product of Google Labs, this is how users can sign up for the Try it on feature:
1. Sign in to Google account
2. Go to Search Labs and click to turn the experiment on
3. Upload a full-length body image
4. Heading to Google Shopping, consumers will have to click on a product they want to try on
5. Click on the "Try it on" button over the product image
The tool utilises custom image generation model trained for fashion, while simultaneously helping users stay up-to-date about latest fashion trends and product launch.
Along with that, Google has also introduced Imagen 4 and Veo 3, AI tools that will allow content creators to produce high-quality content with more efficiency.