Sci-Tech

Canva down worldwide: Users unable to access projects

Canva announces engineering team is actively working to resolve outage

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 26, 2025

Popular photo and video editing platform Canva faced a major outage that affected thousands of users worldwide.

According to Digit.in, Canva on Monday, May 26, 2025, faced a disruption due to users being unable to use the platform and access their projects. 

Numerous users were seeing error messages such as connection timed out' and the initial connection between Cloudflare’s network and the origin web server timed out.

The platform acknowledged the issue on its official status page and said, “We’re aware of an issue where users are unable to access Canva and are encountering timeout errors when attempting to load the platform.”

It added that the teams were investigating and working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Canva kept updating the progress until the service finally began to restore.

Canva services begin to restore

Almost one and a half hours after the outage, the photo and video editing platform on its website, Canvastaus, announced, “Access to Canva has now been restored, and most users should be able to use the platform as expected.”

“However, we’re aware that some users may still experience issues with saving their designs. Our engineering team is actively monitoring the situation and continuing work to fully resolve these remaining issues,” it added.

Notably, most of the users' complaints were related to the website issue, while a few of the users faced issues with the mobile app too.

