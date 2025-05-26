World

Chinese university under fire for shocking rules regarding menstruation

Female student in China was asked to strip in order to prove her menstruation

  • May 26, 2025

A university in China's capital Beijing is facing backlash for it's shocking policy regarding female students and period leave.

In a viral video, which is now deleted and was filmed in a clinic, showed a young student inquiring an older female, "Does every menstruating girl have to take off their trousers and show you before they can get a sick note?"

To which the female staff replied, "Basically yes, this is a school rule."

The location was later identifying as a clinic at the Gengdan Institute university college, which issued an official statement that the staff had "followed protocol."

However, the university has received severe backlash on social media over the invasion of student's privacy.

In the original video, the staff member refused to reply when the student asked for written proof of the regulation and was asked to go to a hospital instead.

A rep of Gengdan Institute informed local outlet that the school's decision for such rule about menstruation is to discourage students from faking periods to get leave.

State media, China National Radio also discuss the topic as they noted that period is something private for women.

"Rules like this will make students feel very uncomfortable, and even negatively impact students' psychological wellbeing," they penned.

Chinese Universities and student's privacy

Gengdan has been added in the long list of academic institutes that face backlash for controlling their students' private life in China.

Last year, some university were criticised for banning the use of bed curtains in their dorms, a piece of cloth used by students for privacy in shared rooms.

