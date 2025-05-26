World

Russia accuses Ukraine of targeting Putin helicopter in strike

Russian commander claims Putin’s helicopter was the ‘epicentre’ of Ukrainian drone attack

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 26, 2025

Vladimir Putin’s helicopter was allegedly targeted by Ukrainian drones during his visit to the Kursk region.

According to Newsweek, an official claimed that the Russian president made a surprise visit to the Kursk region last week, during which his helicopter was targeted by Ukraine.

Commander of an air defense division, Yury Dashkin revealed that the president last month visited the border region for the first time since Russia claimed that it had repelled Ukrainian forces from the area last month.

Putin helicopter becomes the ‘epicentre’ of Ukrainian drone

As per Kremlin newswire Tass Dashkin said that Putin’s helicopter was "at the epicentre" of a "large-scale" Ukrainian drone attack.

In an interview aired by the state-run Rossiya-24 TV channel he said, “The intensity of the attack during the flight of the aircraft with the Commander-in-Chief over the territory of the Kursk Region increased significantly.”

“Therefore, we simultaneously conducted an air defense battle and ensured the safety of the presidential helicopter's flight in the air,” he added.

The Kremlin also confirmed Putin’s unannounced trip to Kursk, while TASS reported that he met with local volunteers, municipal leaders, and the acting governor, Alexander Khinshtein, during the visit.

Notably, after Ukraine’s drone attacks, Russia launched its largest air strike, 367 drones and missiles, on Ukraine over the weekend that killed at least 12 people, including three children.

Phil Robertson: ‘Duck Dynasty’ star passes away at 79
Phil Robertson: ‘Duck Dynasty’ star passes away at 79
‘Duck Dynasty’ patriarch Robertson diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease last year
Vietnamese ‘national treasure’ vandalism: Police arrest suspect
Vietnamese ‘national treasure’ vandalism: Police arrest suspect
Throne of the last royal dynasty of Vietnam attacked by man with ‘signs of severe intoxication’
South Carolina shooting: Several injured with no suspect arrested
South Carolina shooting: Several injured with no suspect arrested
Heavy presence of police and ambulance observed at Little River, South Carolina after shooting
Ukraine blames US ‘silence’ for Russia’s largest aerial attack
Ukraine blames US ‘silence’ for Russia’s largest aerial attack
Donald Trump calls Vladimir Putin ‘absolutely crazy’ after Russia launches record air attack on Ukraine
Meet world's richest self-made woman with 7 times more wealth than Oprah Winfrey
Meet world's richest self-made woman with 7 times more wealth than Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey is widely known as a self-made billionaire but there is another woman who has left her far behind
140,000-year-old lost city found underwater with ancient human skull
140,000-year-old lost city found underwater with ancient human skull
The flat land areas of Sundaland went underwater when glaciers melted and caused sea levels to rise
Five skiers found dead in avalanche near Zermatt ski resort Switzerland
Five skiers found dead in avalanche near Zermatt ski resort Switzerland
Zermatt is a luxury mountain resort in Switzerland, popular with rich skiers from the UK and Europe
Alan Yentob, former BBC executive and TV presenter passes away at 78
Alan Yentob, former BBC executive and TV presenter passes away at 78
Alan Yentob was famous for having close relationships with celebrities like musicians Jay-Z and Beyoncé
Did Richard III kill princes in the tower? Experts find new evidence
Did Richard III kill princes in the tower? Experts find new evidence
Historian challenges 500-year-old Princes in the Tower theory with new evidence
North Korea cracks down on officials after warship mishap
North Korea cracks down on officials after warship mishap
Kim Jong Un describes the botched launch of the 5,000-tonne warship as a ‘criminal act’
Elon Musk shifts focus: Makes major life decision after X outage
Elon Musk shifts focus: Makes major life decision after X outage
X platform successfully restored after widespread outage affecting multiple countries
Meet world’s richest family with net worth more than Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos combined
Meet world’s richest family with net worth more than Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos combined
This family live in extreme luxury, with grand palaces and expensive yachts which cost over $300 million