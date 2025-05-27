World’s richest cricketer leaves Virat Kohli, Babar Azam far behind

The richest cricketers in the world are famous not just for their outstanding cricket skills but also for making a lot of money through brand endorsements, contracts with cricket leagues, and various business activities.
Among them, few have risen to become the richest cricketers in the world.
There is a lot of fame for Babar Azam from Pakistan and Virat Kohli from India, but the world’s richest cricketer is someone else.
Richest cricketer in the world:
The richest cricketer in the world is none other than Indian former international cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, with a net worth of $170 million.
Tendulkar is considered to be one of the best cricket players ever in the history of the sport.
Even after retiring from international cricket in 2013, he continues to make money by promoting brands, running businesses, providing cricket commentary, and working with the Mumbai Indians team in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
He has also invested in sports schools, restaurants and new businesses which have greatly increased his total wealth.
Tendulkar holds many world records in cricket. He is the highest run-scorer in both One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Test matches.
He has also won the most Player of the Match awards in international cricket and is the only batsman in history to score 100 centuries in international matches.
Virat Kohli's and Babar Azam's net worth:
Kohli, whose net worth is $127 million, is not just a famous cricketer today but also a big business figure. He earns a lot through brand endorsements, has millions of followers on social media, and owns popular fashion and fitness brands.
On the other hand, Azam's total net worth is estimated to be around $5 million, which he earns through cricket matches, brand endorsements, and playing in various cricket leagues.