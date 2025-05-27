Apple rumors: Are iPhones getting a redesigned look?

Apple is highly anticipated to launch its iPhone 17 series later this year, and the company is likely to redesign the rear camera.
On Weibo, a tipster Digital Chat Station claimed that the successors of the iPhone 17 lineup will also arrive with various advancements to their designs.
Previous reports indicated that Apple is working on a full-screen iPhone with an under-display camera, and a tipster has leaked Apple's timeline for such a device.
Apple's iPhone redesign plans
According to the tipster, the triple rear camera module is said to be housed in a wide horizontal camera section — previous reports also predict that the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models will arrive with a redesigned rear panel.
While the iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to arrive in the second half of 2025, Apple is also working on major changes to the front of future iPhone models, according to the tipster.
Moving the Face ID sensors under the display in 2026 is expected to be part of Apple's plans to launch an all-screen iPhone, according to Digital Chat Station.
The company plans to launch an iPhone without a display notch in 2027, by equipping the handset with an under-display selfie camera and Face ID sensors.
It is worth noting that Apple will likely to launch notable design changes for upcoming iPhone models over the next three years.