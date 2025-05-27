Sci-Tech

Apple rumors: Are iPhones getting a redesigned look?

Apple plans to launch iPhone without display notch, by equipping handset with under-display selfie camera

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Apple is highly anticipated to launch its iPhone 17 series later this year, and the company is likely to redesign the rear camera.

On Weibo, a tipster Digital Chat Station claimed that the successors of the iPhone 17 lineup will also arrive with various advancements to their designs.

Previous reports indicated that Apple is working on a full-screen iPhone with an under-display camera, and a tipster has leaked Apple's timeline for such a device.

Apple's iPhone redesign plans

According to the tipster, the triple rear camera module is said to be housed in a wide horizontal camera section — previous reports also predict that the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models will arrive with a redesigned rear panel.

While the iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to arrive in the second half of 2025, Apple is also working on major changes to the front of future iPhone models, according to the tipster.

Moving the Face ID sensors under the display in 2026 is expected to be part of Apple's plans to launch an all-screen iPhone, according to Digital Chat Station.

The company plans to launch an iPhone without a display notch in 2027, by equipping the handset with an under-display selfie camera and Face ID sensors.

It is worth noting that Apple will likely to launch notable design changes for upcoming iPhone models over the next three years.

Google Gemini new update offer users enhanced features
Google Gemini new update offer users enhanced features
Gemini's new feature will allow users to directly long-press, select specific portions of text and share it
WhatsApp likely to introduce media download quality selection feature
WhatsApp likely to introduce media download quality selection feature
WhatsApp users will be able to select between 'Standard quality' and 'HD quality' for received images.
Spotify new update to include an app with ‘Jam’ support
Spotify new update to include an app with ‘Jam’ support
With Spotify Jam on Android Auto, experience of listening to music will become exciting
Android 16-based HyperOS 3 likely to launch soon with Xiaomi 16
Android 16-based HyperOS 3 likely to launch soon with Xiaomi 16
HyperOS 3 is likely to equip enhanced capabilities, and more to provide better experience
Google Veo 3 now available in more countries: What’s inside
Google Veo 3 now available in more countries: What’s inside
This tier will get maximum rate limit for Veo 3 AI model and daily refreshes
How Google's AI tools redefine shopping and Content Creation?
How Google's AI tools redefine shopping and Content Creation?
Google's brand-new AI features are changing the game of online shopping and influencers world
Canva down worldwide: Users unable to access projects
Canva down worldwide: Users unable to access projects
Canva announces engineering team is actively working to resolve outage
Optus CEO makes surprising admission about AI use in telecoms
Optus CEO makes surprising admission about AI use in telecoms
AI to be used in helping customers and not replacing human work force says Optus new CEO
Elon Musk praises Google DeepMind's flagship Veo 3 AI video model
Elon Musk praises Google DeepMind's flagship Veo 3 AI video model
Veo 3 not only generates high-resolution, cinematic-quality visuals but it also integrates realistic audio
Elon Musk's X restored after outage hit US users
Elon Musk's X restored after outage hit US users
Elon Musk announced to refocus on Tesla, X 24/7 after widespread outage hits microblogging site
Google App launches 'Activity' tab for Android users: What’s inside
Google App launches 'Activity' tab for Android users: What’s inside
Google’s “Activity” tab aims to give space where users can stay on top of their digital footprints
Nvidia plans to release cheap AI chips for China: What’s inside
Nvidia plans to release cheap AI chips for China: What’s inside
Lower price reflects its weaker specifications and simpler manufacturing requirements, Reuters claim