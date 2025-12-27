Asim Azhar dedicates hit OST 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' to mother on her birthday

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar celebrated his mother Gul-e-Rana's birthday with a special tribute.
Asim is currently enjoying the growing success of his soulful Meri Zindagi Hai Tu OST performed with the Sabri Sisters which has remarkably made it to Spotify’s Viral 50 – Global chart.
Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, December 27, the 29-year-old shared a special video from his mother's birthday celebration, performing MZHT as a heartfelt tribute that won everyone's hearts.
The video was accompanied by a heartfelt caption that read, "To the woman who told me what life is, who taught me how to overcome anything, who taught me empathy, love, compassion and everything that i know & that i am today."
The Jo Tu Na Mila hitmaker continued, The strongest woman, no actually, the strongest person i know. to the woman, who told me its okay to put your heart in anything & everything that you do, regardless of the outcome."
Asim concluded the caption on a deeply emotional note, "I can go on forever & still not finish on how beautiful, strong & awesome you are, ama. I love you. Happy birthday. Meri Zindagi fr hai tu."
Shortly after Asim shared the video, his fans flooded the comment section with sweet wishes for his mother, who herself is a renowned Pakistani actress.
On fan wrote, "Auntie truly deserves this line for her son's number one trending song," while another chimed in, " Happiest Birthday to the lovely Auntie."
Another fan showered blessings, writing, "Happiest birthday. Allah Pak sehat zindagi k sth lambi umar de ( May Allah grant you good health and a long life)."
Besides this, Asim and Hania Amir have recently sparked rumours of a possible reunion by hinting at their closeness through social media and public appearances.