Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Entertainment

Chevy Chase's health crisis continues after being hospitalized for five weeks

The 'Vacation' actor has been facing severe health crisis since 2021

  • By Fatima Hassan
Chevy Chases health crisis continues after being hospitalized for five weeks
Chevy Chase's health crisis continues after being hospitalized for five weeks  

Chevy Chase's health battle continues even after being hospitalized for five weeks.  

According to new media reports, the 82-year-old American actor and comedian has now been struggling with memory loss after suffering from severe heart failure. 

His family called the attack "near-fatal heart failure" after being hospitalized for five weeks. 

Chase's wife, Jayni Chase, recalled the frightening moment, as the popular veteran actor almost collapsed upon rushing to the hospital’s emergency department.

His daughter, Caley Chase, shared the doctor’s grim warning; the medical team said they might not get him back.

However, the situation was later controlled after he woke up from the coma; his recovery was slow and difficult.

The aftermath of the heart failure has been challenging; Chase now deals with significant memory problems.

He also stated his condition in a new statement, revealing his doctors warned him about the aftermath of the heart failure.

According to him, they told them his memory would be “shot” from the incident. He confirms this is exactly what happened.

For those unaware, Chevy Chase has been facing a severe health scare since 2021. 

Nicola Peltz’s Instagram move fuels outrage after Brooklyn blocks David, Victoria

Nicola Peltz’s Instagram move fuels outrage after Brooklyn blocks David, Victoria
Zoë Kravitz makes major move for Harry Styles as romance rumours explode

Zoë Kravitz makes major move for Harry Styles as romance rumours explode
Kris Jenner publicly acknowledges Timothée Chalamet after sweet Christmas nod

Kris Jenner publicly acknowledges Timothée Chalamet after sweet Christmas nod
North West flaunts diamond grillz and close bond with step mom on Insta

North West flaunts diamond grillz and close bond with step mom on Insta
Ex-NCT member Taeil sentenced to three-and-a-half years for rape conviction

Ex-NCT member Taeil sentenced to three-and-a-half years for rape conviction
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater quash breakup rumours with Christmas snap

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater quash breakup rumours with Christmas snap
'Stranger Things' Season 5 Vol 2: Flat episodes prompt fans to root for Vecna

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Vol 2: Flat episodes prompt fans to root for Vecna

Tyler Perry hit with fresh sexual assault allegation from another actor

Tyler Perry hit with fresh sexual assault allegation from another actor

Jordyn Woods announces engagement with Karl-Anthony Towns

Jordyn Woods announces engagement with Karl-Anthony Towns
The Cure's guitarist and keyboardist Perry Bamonte dies at 65

The Cure's guitarist and keyboardist Perry Bamonte dies at 65

Zhao Lusi files lawsuit after Influential Artist of the Year award

Zhao Lusi files lawsuit after Influential Artist of the Year award
Zoe Saldaña drops steamy Christmas snap as she enjoys 'giving season'

Zoe Saldaña drops steamy Christmas snap as she enjoys 'giving season'

Popular News

Chevy Chase's health crisis continues after being hospitalized for five weeks

Chevy Chase's health crisis continues after being hospitalized for five weeks

35 minutes ago
Google allows users change their gmail addresses without losing data

Google allows users change their gmail addresses without losing data
7 minutes ago
Asim Azhar dedicates hit OST 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' to mother on her birthday

Asim Azhar dedicates hit OST 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' to mother on her birthday
22 minutes ago