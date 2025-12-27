Chevy Chase's health crisis continues after being hospitalized for five weeks  

Chevy Chase's health battle continues even after being hospitalized for five weeks.
According to new media reports, the 82-year-old American actor and comedian has now been struggling with memory loss after suffering from severe heart failure.
His family called the attack "near-fatal heart failure" after being hospitalized for five weeks.
Chase's wife, Jayni Chase, recalled the frightening moment, as the popular veteran actor almost collapsed upon rushing to the hospital’s emergency department.
His daughter, Caley Chase, shared the doctor’s grim warning; the medical team said they might not get him back.
However, the situation was later controlled after he woke up from the coma; his recovery was slow and difficult.
The aftermath of the heart failure has been challenging; Chase now deals with significant memory problems.
He also stated his condition in a new statement, revealing his doctors warned him about the aftermath of the heart failure.
According to him, they told them his memory would be “shot” from the incident. He confirms this is exactly what happened.
For those unaware, Chevy Chase has been facing a severe health scare since 2021.