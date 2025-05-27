Google Gemini new update offer users enhanced features

Google is reportedly planning to make it simple to select and share parts of Gemini’s responses.
According to an Android Authority report, Google is working on adding a quality-of-life advancement to its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot.
Moreover, it will allow users to directly long-press and drag to select specific portions of text and quickly share it with other apps.
Google plans to enhance Gemini with new features
Currently, selecting text on the mobile app of Gemini requires a few steps that if you want to select part of the text.
However, if you want to copy the entire text, Gemini provides you with a copy option at the bottom of every response next to the share button.
To select text, you first have to long-press the text or tap the three-dotted icon to surface the Select text option.
Tapping on it takes you to a separate page where you can long-press and drag the desired text to select it, and then copy it.
As per the report, the under-development feature will let you choose the text directly from the chat window.
The feature is said to work on paragraph-style responses, however, you will reportedly only be able to select one bullet point in a single attempt, which might make sharing bulleted responses a hassle.