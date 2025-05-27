Brooklyn Beckham may ‘lose family’ over Prince Harry, Meghan friendship

Brooklyn Beckham has received warning over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle friendship.
As per the reports, the Duchess of Sussex and Nicola Peltz have found "common ground" after both being accused of instigating family rifts.
Ingrid Seward told The Sun, "It's also rather fascinating that the Beckham's son, Brooklyn, who was their firstborn, has sort of sided with his wife against the family. In a way, you know, we're looking at Harry, who was not firstborn, but sided with Meghan against the family.”
The expert added, "Brooklyn and Nicola clearly have absolutely lapped up the opportunity to get to know Harry and Meghan, and no doubt probably were sharing some notes. But Brooklyn needs to be very careful because family is so important and he has not lost his family yet, but he could.”
Ingrid shared, "Brooklyn should think very hard about whether if he is getting advice about whether that advice is actually good advice. It is understood the quartet swapped mobile numbers, but it is not known whether they have stayed in touch."
Brooklyn Beckham, Prince Harry friendship:
Prince Harry and Brooklyn Beckham attended a dinner party in California a few weeks ago, hosted by Brian Robbins.
Their wives Meghan Markle and Nicola Peltz were also present at the event.