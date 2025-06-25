Tom Cruise's weird move fuels Brad Pitt feud talk after red carpet reunion

Tom Cruise has shared a telling comment amidst swirling speculation of a long-standing feud with Brad Pitt.
The Troy star and the Mission: Impossible star garnered attention as they made their first red carpet reunion in 24 years, certainly sparked speculation of a feud.
Their most recent red carpet appearance together was believed to be just years later at the 2001 America: A Tribute to Heroes benefit concert.
On Monday, Pitt and Cruise finally united at the F1 European premiere in London and showed off their ageless looks as they proved they haven't aged a day.
They reunited in good spirits as they were seen smiling and laughing, but one 'awkward' moment prompted some wild rumours of a feud.
In a shared video, the pair clasped hands and exchanged a chest bump before posing next to each other, in a moment widely perceived as 'awkward' by fans online.
Comments included, “Tom not immediately going for a hug oh they hate each otherksjfkfkdkfdkdk.”
Another added, “They really don't like each other I fear LMAO. He put his arm between them like a shield soooo fast.”
Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt starred together in the 1994 gothic horror flick Interview with the Vampire.
In the flick, Cruise played the cold and calculating vampire Lestat, while Brad portrayed the tortured Louis.
Despite the film's success, rumors circulated that the two clashed behind the scenes.