French Open 2025: Cameron Norrie stuns Medvedev in epic five-set clash

British tennis star Cameron Norrie won a tough match against Daniil Medvedev in the first round of the French Open.
The player defeated Medvedev with scores of 7-5, 6-3, 4-6, 1-6, 7-5 in just under four hours.
This was one of Norrie’s best wins of the year as he hadn’t beaten a top-20 player since January, previous year.
Although Norrie was losing at different points in the match, even in the final set when Medvedev was about to win, he stayed calm and kept fighting, as per BBC Sports.
Medvedev became frustrated and angry during the match, but Norrie stayed focused.
In the end, Norrie won by taking the last three games in a row and celebrated by throwing his racquet in the air when Medvedev hit the ball out.
Norrie hails tough win over Medvedev:
After winning the match, the 29-year-old expressed, "There wasn't a lot on my mind on match point. I felt that he was a little tentative but honestly, it was a crazy match."
"I think I deserve a diploma for beating Medvedev because he's beaten me the last four times. It was an unreal match," Norrie further added.
What's next for Cameron Norrie?
Norrie will now face Federico Gomes from Argentina in the next match.