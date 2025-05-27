Sports

French Open 2025: Cameron Norrie stuns Medvedev in epic five-set clash

Cameron Norrie defeated Medvedev with scores of 7-5, 6-3, 4-6, 1-6, 7-5 in just under four hours

  • by Web Desk
  • |

British tennis star Cameron Norrie won a tough match against Daniil Medvedev in the first round of the French Open.

The player defeated Medvedev with scores of 7-5, 6-3, 4-6, 1-6, 7-5 in just under four hours.

This was one of Norrie’s best wins of the year as he hadn’t beaten a top-20 player since January, previous year.

Although Norrie was losing at different points in the match, even in the final set when Medvedev was about to win, he stayed calm and kept fighting, as per BBC Sports.

Medvedev became frustrated and angry during the match, but Norrie stayed focused.

In the end, Norrie won by taking the last three games in a row and celebrated by throwing his racquet in the air when Medvedev hit the ball out.

Norrie hails tough win over Medvedev:

After winning the match, the 29-year-old expressed, "There wasn't a lot on my mind on match point. I felt that he was a little tentative but honestly, it was a crazy match."

"I think I deserve a diploma for beating Medvedev because he's beaten me the last four times. It was an unreal match," Norrie further added.

What's next for Cameron Norrie?

Norrie will now face Federico Gomes from Argentina in the next match.

Mortal Kombat 1 ends support for content: What’s inside
Mortal Kombat 1 ends support for content: What’s inside
Mortal Kombat 1 is available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch platform
Cristiano Ronaldo eyes Monterrey move for epic reunion with Sergio Ramos
Cristiano Ronaldo eyes Monterrey move for epic reunion with Sergio Ramos
Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos were teammates for nine years at Real Madrid
LeBron James speaks out after car crashes into crowd at Liverpool parade
LeBron James speaks out after car crashes into crowd at Liverpool parade
Liverpool FC players send prayers after tragic incident at fans' Premier League title parade
Black Ops 6 Season 4 release date, operators, modes, and Warzone updates
Black Ops 6 Season 4 release date, operators, modes, and Warzone updates
COD Season 4 update will bring one of the new modes coming to Black Ops 6's multiplayer Team Elimination
Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr ‘chapter is over’?
Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr ‘chapter is over’?
Cristiano Ronaldo sparks Al Nassr exit rumours with cryptic social media post
Jannik Sinner ‘happy’ after ‘never easy’ Roland Garros opening match victory
Jannik Sinner ‘happy’ after ‘never easy’ Roland Garros opening match victory
Sinner begins French Open campaign with a straight-set win over Arthur Rinderknech
World’s richest cricketer leaves Virat Kohli, Babar Azam far behind
World’s richest cricketer leaves Virat Kohli, Babar Azam far behind
There is a lot of fame for Babar Azam from Pakistan and Virat Kohli from India but the world’s richest cricketer is someone else
Carlos Alcaraz begins French Open title defence with straight-sets victory
Carlos Alcaraz begins French Open title defence with straight-sets victory
Alcaraz is aiming to become the first man since Rafael Nadal to successfully defend the French Open title
Emma Raducanu fights illness to set epic clash with Swiatek at French Open
Emma Raducanu fights illness to set epic clash with Swiatek at French Open
Emma Raducanu defeated China's Wang Xinyu in a tough match with scores of 7-5, 4-6, 6-3
GTA 6 release date: All major details you need to know
GTA 6 release date: All major details you need to know
Highly-anticipated GTA 6 will have new features, sneaking quietly, crawling, and more to provide thriller experience
Elden Ring Nightreign new update likely to add a game mode
Elden Ring Nightreign new update likely to add a game mode
Elden Ring Nightreign would allow pair of players to team up and jump into different experience
Kylian Mbappé makes history as only third Real Madrid player to win Golden Shoe
Kylian Mbappé makes history as only third Real Madrid player to win Golden Shoe
In Real Madrid's final match of the season, Mbappé scored two goals in their 2-0 win over Real Sociedad