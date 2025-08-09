Home / Sports

Tom Brady ‘frozen in time’ with bronze statue at Gillette Stadium

Patriots honour Tom Brady with a six-tonne and 17-foot monumental bronze statue

Tom Brady ‘frozen in time’ with bronze statue at Gillette Stadium
Tom Brady ‘frozen in time’ with bronze statue at Gillette Stadium

Tom Brady received special honours from his National Football League (NFL) team, the New England Patriots.

According to Associated Press, “two and a half decades” after getting drafted by the NFL team, Brady now stands 17 feet high as a bronze statue outside Gillette Stadium.

A massive and immortal bronze monument weighing about six tonnes with a six-sided base that represents six Super Bowl wins of the Patriots was unveiled during a ceremony on Friday, August 8, before the Greater Boston-based team’s exhibition opener against the Washington Commanders in Foxborough, Massachusetts.


Five-time Super Bowl MVP said, “When I was drafted, I just hoped to make the team. I never dreamed I’d be standing here two and a half decades later, made of bronze and frozen in time. But actually, it actually feels pretty appropriate given my 40-yard dash time.”

“This statue isn’t just for Pats fans. It’ll also give all the Jets fans something to throw their beers at as they leave the stadium every year. Probably in the second quarter,” the three-time NFL Most Valuable Player added.

Brady took retirement from professional football in 2023 as the most decorated player in NFL history, holding records in dozens of categories, including most wins, yards passing, and passing touchdowns.

You Might Like:

Caitlin Clark reacts to Sydney Colson, Aari McDonald season-ending injuries

Caitlin Clark reacts to Sydney Colson, Aari McDonald season-ending injuries
With Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald out for the season, Indiana Fever have no healthy guard for the court

Anthony Richardson may return to Colts practice following injury: Report

Anthony Richardson may return to Colts practice following injury: Report
The 23-year-old footballer, Anthony Richardson, faced an injury in preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens

Cameron Brink makes powerful comeback with tribute to high school

Cameron Brink makes powerful comeback with tribute to high school
Cameron injured her left knee and tore her ACL during a game against the Connecticut Sun in June last year

Evann Guessand signs for Aston Villa in major move from Nice

Evann Guessand signs for Aston Villa in major move from Nice
Evann Guessand has been gradually improving as a football player over the past few years

Premier League ends Rainbow Laces initiative after Stonewall split

Premier League ends Rainbow Laces initiative after Stonewall split
The Premier League and Stonewall had worked together to promote equal rights and acceptance for LGBTQ+ people in the sport

Cristiano Ronaldo pens powerful 6-word message after impressive hat-trick

Cristiano Ronaldo pens powerful 6-word message after impressive hat-trick
Cristiano Ronaldo is also just one goal away from reaching 100 competitive goals for his current club, Al-Nassr

Victoria Mboko becomes 2nd youngest Canadian Open winner after Serena

Victoria Mboko becomes 2nd youngest Canadian Open winner after Serena
Victoria Mboko defeated four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osakan in the final of 2025 Canadian Open

LAFC boss discuss Son Heung-min's global impact after record breaking deal

LAFC boss discuss Son Heung-min's global impact after record breaking deal
The South Korean football star has joined Los Angeles FC after being part of Tottenham Hotspur for 10 years

Caitlin Clark skips practice ahead of Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury game

Caitlin Clark skips practice ahead of Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury game
The Indiana Fever guard is set to miss her ninth straight game due to groin injury

Angel Reese hints at acting debut after Netflix show comment goes viral

Angel Reese hints at acting debut after Netflix show comment goes viral
Angel Reese who is known by the nickname Bayou Barbie recently made a comment that cause a stir among her fans

Cristiano Ronaldo predicted to lead Portugal as future manager

Cristiano Ronaldo predicted to lead Portugal as future manager
Cristiano Ronaldo has extended his career with the Saudi football club Al-Nassr by signing new two-year contract

Benjamin Sesko joins Manchester United in major summer deal

Benjamin Sesko joins Manchester United in major summer deal
The Manchester United has already bought two forwards, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo this summer