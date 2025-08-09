Tom Brady ‘frozen in time’ with bronze statue at Gillette Stadium

Tom Brady received special honours from his National Football League (NFL) team, the New England Patriots.
According to Associated Press, “two and a half decades” after getting drafted by the NFL team, Brady now stands 17 feet high as a bronze statue outside Gillette Stadium.
A massive and immortal bronze monument weighing about six tonnes with a six-sided base that represents six Super Bowl wins of the Patriots was unveiled during a ceremony on Friday, August 8, before the Greater Boston-based team’s exhibition opener against the Washington Commanders in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Five-time Super Bowl MVP said, “When I was drafted, I just hoped to make the team. I never dreamed I’d be standing here two and a half decades later, made of bronze and frozen in time. But actually, it actually feels pretty appropriate given my 40-yard dash time.”
“This statue isn’t just for Pats fans. It’ll also give all the Jets fans something to throw their beers at as they leave the stadium every year. Probably in the second quarter,” the three-time NFL Most Valuable Player added.
Brady took retirement from professional football in 2023 as the most decorated player in NFL history, holding records in dozens of categories, including most wins, yards passing, and passing touchdowns.