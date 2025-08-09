Home / Sports

Caitlin Clark reacts to Sydney Colson, Aari McDonald season-ending injuries

With Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald out for the season, Indiana Fever have no healthy guard for the court

The Indiana Fever have been hit by a major blow, as both Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald are confirmed to sit out the rest of the season due to their injuries.

On Friday, August 8, Colson tore her left ACL, while McDonald broke a bone in her foot. These injuries add on to the Fever's struggles, who are already missing Caitlin Clark from the roster due to her groin injury for the last 11 games.

Turning to her Instagram Stories, the WNBA Rookie of the Year shared the news of her teammates' injury, with the caption, "Love you guys."

The injuries happened during the Indiana Fever match against the Phoenix Mercury, where Clark's squad faced a 95-60 loss at PHX Arena.

Moreover, in her recent appearance on the podcast Bird's Eye View, Clark opened up about her own injury while talking to WNBA star Sue Bird.

The point guard's groin injury had kept her away from the games in June, and then it re-aggravated itself in mid-July, forcing her to miss all the matches, including the WNBA All-Star Game.

"Obviously, there are really frustrating days and there are days where it's a little bit easier and you're very motivated and you're close to the finish line of getting back and being back," the 23-year-old noted.

Due to the injury, Caitlin Clark will miss a rematch with college rival Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky in Indianapolis on Saturday, for which Indiana Fever only have nine players available to play.

