Lando Norris reveals early F1 season ‘regret’ as title race intensifies

McLaren's Lando Norris is only nine points behind teammate Oscar Piastri after the Hungarian GP victory

Lando Norris has revealed his greatest regret of the ongoing Formula One season as the race for the title intensifies.

According to Racing News 365, after winning the Hungarian Grand Prix, the British racing driver now sits nine points behind his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri at the summer break, but his several high-profile errors earlier this season have put him at a disadvantage.

After recovering from the early setbacks, the nine-time Grand Prix has secured three victories in the past four rounds, but he feels guilty of pushing himself and his MCL39 too hard and said that sometimes "99 per cent, even 95 per cent, would have been fine."

When asked if less than 100% commitment could be enough for triumph over Piastri and winning the first F1 drivers' championship, he replied, “It can be a mix. There were even some times this year when 99 per percent, even 95 percent, would have been fine. Some of my mistakes from earlier on in the season are trying to... I try and perform at 101%.”

“Sometimes, that's amazing. Sometimes that's, I think, as good as you can get. That's what I feel is the optimum of what I, and I think a driver, can achieve at times. I do believe that, but also (there are) times I should drive at 95 per cent, or even 90 percent, and that's still enough to be on pole, P2 sometimes,” he added.

Furthermore, Norris will now prepare for the Dutch Grand Prix, which is all set to take place on Aug 31.

