Lions' Morice Norris hospitalised after head knock in NFL preseason game

Detroit Lions defender Morice Norris suffered a scary injury during a National Football League (NFL) preseason match against the Atlanta Falcons.
According to AP, Norris got injured on Friday, August 8, after a frightening head knock during a pre-season game in Atlanta, US.
The 24-year-old got injured while attempting to tackle Falcons running back Nathan Carter. He was taken out of the field in the ambulance after being treated for about 20 minutes at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Lions stated, “Morice Norris is in stable condition and has feeling and movement in all his extremities. He will remain at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta overnight for observation."
The game was suspended after Norris’ scary injury that happened when 14 minutes 50 seconds remained in the fourth quarter.
Emotional Lions coach Dan Campbell, during a post-match news conference, said, “He's breathing, he's talking. It's good. He's got some movement. He's breathing, he's talking. It's good. He's got some movement.”
Talking about the suspension of the game, he explained that he talked to Falcons coach Raheem Morris about halting play, and in “a class act”, he agreed, as the Lions did not feel right finishing that game.
Campbell told the media that Norris's mother was with him at the hospital and some of the team players would also stay in Atlanta.
Falcons coach Morris asserted, “There's not a lot of times that happens. I can't sit here and tell you that I have been through a lot of those or seen a lot of those. I don't think any of us have."
Norris joined the Detroit Lions as an undrafted agent last year. During the 2024 season he played only two regular-season games. After re-signing in January, he played in a playoff loss against Washington.