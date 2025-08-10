Home / Sports

Rafael Nadal, wife Maria Xisca Perelló welcome second son Miquel

Rafael Nadal names second son in honour of wife Maria Francisca 'Xisca' Perelló's father

Rafael Nadal, wife Maria Xisca Perelló welcome second son Miquel
Rafael Nadal, wife Maria Xisca Perelló welcome second son Miquel

Rafael Nadal and his wife Maria Francisca Perello have welcomed their second child, four months after revealing they would be expanding their family.

The couple already had a young son, named Rafael Nadal Jr, who was born three years ago. Back in April, they announced they were expecting a second child.

The big day arrived earlier this week, with their newest son Miquel being born on Thursday. The following day, several close family members visited the hospital to meet him for the first time, according to Spanish outlet Ultima Hora.

Nadal and Perello reportedly left the hospital on Saturday with mother and child both doing well.

Perello had been flaunting her pregnancy at various events, including the Laureus Sports Awards in Madrid. Her last public appearance was at Disneyland Paris, shortly after Nadal was honoured with a plaque at the French Open.

Despite only being born this week, Miquel is already entitled to a prestigious honour from the King of Spain. His father was granted an aristocratic title earlier this year, in recognition of his immense contribution to his native land through sport.

Cristiano Ronaldo receives positive message from Erik Ten Hag amid rift clarification

Cristiano Ronaldo receives positive message from Erik Ten Hag amid rift clarification
Ten Hag acknowledged that Ronaldo was not the cause of the issues during his difficult years managing Manchester United

Manchester United complete signing of Benjamin Sesko in record transfer deal

Manchester United complete signing of Benjamin Sesko in record transfer deal
People have often compared Benjamin Sesko to Erling Haaland because of their similar playing style and physical abilities

Japanese boxer Shigetoshi Kotari dies at 28 after fight injuries

Japanese boxer Shigetoshi Kotari dies at 28 after fight injuries
Shigetoshi Kotari, a super featherweight fighter, fought 12 times during his professional career

Cristiano Ronaldo takes fresh jab at Ballon d’Or after 2025 snub

Cristiano Ronaldo takes fresh jab at Ballon d’Or after 2025 snub
Lionel Messi is also missing from this year's nominees for the Ballon d’Or that recognizes the world's best footballer

Lando Norris reveals early F1 season ‘regret’ as title race intensifies

Lando Norris reveals early F1 season ‘regret’ as title race intensifies
McLaren's Lando Norris is only nine points behind teammate Oscar Piastri after the Hungarian GP victory

Lions' Morice Norris hospitalised after head knock in NFL preseason game

Lions' Morice Norris hospitalised after head knock in NFL preseason game
Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons preseason game suspended after Morice Norris suffers scary injury

Tom Brady ‘frozen in time’ with bronze statue at Gillette Stadium

Tom Brady ‘frozen in time’ with bronze statue at Gillette Stadium
Patriots honour Tom Brady with a six-tonne and 17-foot monumental bronze statue

Caitlin Clark reacts to Sydney Colson, Aari McDonald season-ending injuries

Caitlin Clark reacts to Sydney Colson, Aari McDonald season-ending injuries
With Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald out for the season, Indiana Fever have no healthy guard for the court

Anthony Richardson may return to Colts practice following injury: Report

Anthony Richardson may return to Colts practice following injury: Report
The 23-year-old footballer, Anthony Richardson, faced an injury in preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens

Cameron Brink makes powerful comeback with tribute to high school

Cameron Brink makes powerful comeback with tribute to high school
Cameron injured her left knee and tore her ACL during a game against the Connecticut Sun in June last year

Evann Guessand signs for Aston Villa in major move from Nice

Evann Guessand signs for Aston Villa in major move from Nice
Evann Guessand has been gradually improving as a football player over the past few years

Premier League ends Rainbow Laces initiative after Stonewall split

Premier League ends Rainbow Laces initiative after Stonewall split
The Premier League and Stonewall had worked together to promote equal rights and acceptance for LGBTQ+ people in the sport