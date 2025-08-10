Rafael Nadal, wife Maria Xisca Perelló welcome second son Miquel

Rafael Nadal and his wife Maria Francisca Perello have welcomed their second child, four months after revealing they would be expanding their family.
The couple already had a young son, named Rafael Nadal Jr, who was born three years ago. Back in April, they announced they were expecting a second child.
The big day arrived earlier this week, with their newest son Miquel being born on Thursday. The following day, several close family members visited the hospital to meet him for the first time, according to Spanish outlet Ultima Hora.
Nadal and Perello reportedly left the hospital on Saturday with mother and child both doing well.
Perello had been flaunting her pregnancy at various events, including the Laureus Sports Awards in Madrid. Her last public appearance was at Disneyland Paris, shortly after Nadal was honoured with a plaque at the French Open.
Despite only being born this week, Miquel is already entitled to a prestigious honour from the King of Spain. His father was granted an aristocratic title earlier this year, in recognition of his immense contribution to his native land through sport.