Cristiano Ronaldo receives positive message from Erik Ten Hag amid rift clarification

Erik ten Hag has recently spoken about his past conflict with Cristiano Ronaldo.
Ten Hag acknowledged that Ronaldo was not the cause of the issues during his difficult two-and-a-half years managing Manchester United.
Despite facing bad results, making controversial remarks and having a public argument with Ronaldo, Ten Hag’s overall period in charge was disappointing and did not live up to what people expected.
When asked if Ronaldo was "still the problem" Ten Hag replied, "For me, it is no problem, he was never the problem. I think that's the past it is what happened and after that we won two trophies at Manchester United, and I wish him all the best for the future," as per Goal.
When Ronaldo left the club to join Al-Nassr, he criticized both Manchester United and Ten Hag but after his recent remarks, it's clear that he holds no grudges against Ronaldo.
After Ronaldo left, Manchester United won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, but these victories were not enough to save ten Hag’s job.
The club then hired Ruben Amorim as the new manager but the team’s performance didn’t get better and they finished 15th in the Premier League last season.
Ronaldo, who has extended his career with the Saudi football club by signing new two-year contract, is now fully focused on winning the Saudi Pro League.