WhatsApp to roll out ‘chat media hub’ for simpler file browsing: Report

WhatsApp's upcoming update will show file sizes, so users can find large files and efficiently manage storage

  by Web Desk
The instant messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly gearing up to launch a chat media hub for both mobile and web users.

This latest feature will organise all shared content in all chats all together such as Images, videos, GIFs, documents, and links, ensuring seamless and improved user experience, according to WABetaInfo.

How will chat media hub work?

The media hub feature is likely to include a dedicated section which lets group members view all recent media shared in their groups.

Users will receive all files in one place rather than scrolling through long chat histories, reducing the need to manually scroll through individual chats.

In addition, it will show file sizes, so users can find large files and efficiently manage storage.

The web version is set to offer an enhanced and extensive experience. Moreover, the latest sidebar entry point on the WhatsApp web client will allow users to directly access the media hub.

Once inside, users can easily find all shared content and find additional information, including the contact who shared the files, file size, and more.

It will help users manage their device storage by detecting large and unnecessary files.

The upcoming feature is likely to be introduced with the forthcoming update. In addition, the hub will support filter-based search options, letting users to properly sort files. 

