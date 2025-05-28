Japanese PM to use radioactive soil in flower beds to address public fears

Japan's government has decided to lead by example as they made a surprising suggestion about the soil from near damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.
Accoring to local authorities, a sample of slightly radioactive soil is set to be transported to Tokyo and used in the prime minister's garden flower beds.
The decision was made 14 years after the plant suffered triple meltdown in the world's worst nuclear accident since Chornobyl, Ukraine.
The government has been suggesting that the material – which is described as low risk – could be used to build roads and infrastructure in Japan.
Along with that, they also proposed that the sample could be used as a foundation material and be covered with topsoil thick enough to keep radiation at negligible levels.
However, public has shown adamant hesitation to the idea of the soil being used due to concerns of potential health scares, especially in children.
Officials have shared that the exemplary gesture by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba would convince other locations about the soil's safety.
About Fukushima Daiichi nuclear accident
The Fukushima Daiichi plant released large quantities of radiation into the atmosphere after it was struck by devastating earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.
Although most of the neighbourhoods that were evacuated are now classified as safe, many residents have shown hesitation to return.
Moreover, work to remove 880 tonnes of highly dangerous fuel from rector containment vessels has officially begun.
Locals are yet to be accept the idea of the soil being used in public spaces.
Just last month, opposition forced the environment ministry to halt a pilot project, which was set to used a sample from Fukushima as landfill for flower beds and lawns at parks in Tokyo.