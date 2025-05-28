PlayStation Plus monthly games, bonus, and classics catalogues announced

Sony has officially announced the PlayStation Plus monthly games for the June 2025 lineup, along with bonus Game Catalogue and Classics Catalogue games.
In a PlayStation Blog on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, Sony revealed the four monthly games for June 2025, which are available for all PlayStation Plus members beginning May 28 with Destiny 2: The Final Shape.
PlayStation Plus monthly games for June 2025
1. NBA 2K25: PS5, PS4 (available June 3)
2. Alone in the Dark (2024): PS5 (available June 3)
3. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk: PS5, PS4 (available June 3)
4. Destiny 2: The Final Shape: PS5, PS4 (available May 28)
Sony also announced bonus titles to be released to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue and Classics Catalogue.
These are in addition to Sony’s regular Game Catalogue content drops for June.
Game Catalogue
1. Another Crab’s Treasure: PS5 (available May 29)
2. Skull and Bones: PS5 (available June 2)
3. Destiny 2: Legacy Collection: PS5, PS4 (available June 4)
4. Grand Theft Auto III: PS4, PS5 (available June 10)
Classics Catalogue
These titles will be available on June 5 for PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members.
1. Myst | PS5, PS4
2. Riven | PS5, PS4
Sony confirmed discounts across the board during its Days of Play 2025 promo event.
Both the PS5 and the PS5 Pro are discounted, and you can save on a new or upgraded PlayStation Plus membership.
It is worth noting that players who join PlayStation Plus during this year’s Days of Play can save up to 33% on select 12-month memberships.
Players who are currently PlayStation Plus Essential or Extra members, can save 33% on the remainder of their membership when upgrading to PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe.