Sports

PlayStation Plus monthly games, bonus, and classics catalogues announced

Sony confirmed discounts across board during its Days of Play promo event

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Sony has officially announced the PlayStation Plus monthly games for the June 2025 lineup, along with bonus Game Catalogue and Classics Catalogue games.

In a PlayStation Blog on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, Sony revealed the four monthly games for June 2025, which are available for all PlayStation Plus members beginning May 28 with Destiny 2: The Final Shape.

PlayStation Plus monthly games for June 2025

1. NBA 2K25: PS5, PS4 (available June 3)

2. Alone in the Dark (2024): PS5 (available June 3)

3. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk: PS5, PS4 (available June 3)

4. Destiny 2: The Final Shape: PS5, PS4 (available May 28)

Sony also announced bonus titles to be released to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue and Classics Catalogue.

These are in addition to Sony’s regular Game Catalogue content drops for June.

Game Catalogue

1. Another Crab’s Treasure: PS5 (available May 29)

2. Skull and Bones: PS5 (available June 2)

3. Destiny 2: Legacy Collection: PS5, PS4 (available June 4)

4. Grand Theft Auto III: PS4, PS5 (available June 10)

Classics Catalogue

These titles will be available on June 5 for PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members.

1. Myst | PS5, PS4

2. Riven | PS5, PS4

Sony confirmed discounts across the board during its Days of Play 2025 promo event.

Both the PS5 and the PS5 Pro are discounted, and you can save on a new or upgraded PlayStation Plus membership.

It is worth noting that players who join PlayStation Plus during this year’s Days of Play can save up to 33% on select 12-month memberships.

Players who are currently PlayStation Plus Essential or Extra members, can save 33% on the remainder of their membership when upgrading to PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe.

Tyreek Hill disses Travis Hunter after rookie joined Jacksonville Jaguars
Tyreek Hill disses Travis Hunter after rookie joined Jacksonville Jaguars
Travis Hunter joined NFL team Jacksonville Jaguars in April 2025's draft
Tom Brady recalls parenting struggles he faced with ex Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady recalls parenting struggles he faced with ex Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady share two children together, son Benjamin, 15 and daughter Vivian, 12
Angel Reese marks major milestone amid Chicago Sky's struggling season
Angel Reese marks major milestone amid Chicago Sky's struggling season
Chicago Sky's forward Angel Reese is having a particularly splendid season unlike her team
French Open 2025: Cameron Norrie stuns Medvedev in epic five-set clash
French Open 2025: Cameron Norrie stuns Medvedev in epic five-set clash
Cameron Norrie defeated Medvedev with scores of 7-5, 6-3, 4-6, 1-6, 7-5 in just under four hours
Mortal Kombat 1 ends support for content: What’s inside
Mortal Kombat 1 ends support for content: What’s inside
Mortal Kombat 1 is available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch platform
Cristiano Ronaldo eyes Monterrey move for epic reunion with Sergio Ramos
Cristiano Ronaldo eyes Monterrey move for epic reunion with Sergio Ramos
Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos were teammates for nine years at Real Madrid
LeBron James speaks out after car crashes into crowd at Liverpool parade
LeBron James speaks out after car crashes into crowd at Liverpool parade
Liverpool FC players send prayers after tragic incident at fans' Premier League title parade
Black Ops 6 Season 4 release date, operators, modes, and Warzone updates
Black Ops 6 Season 4 release date, operators, modes, and Warzone updates
COD Season 4 update will bring one of the new modes coming to Black Ops 6's multiplayer Team Elimination
Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr ‘chapter is over’?
Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr ‘chapter is over’?
Cristiano Ronaldo sparks Al Nassr exit rumours with cryptic social media post
Jannik Sinner ‘happy’ after ‘never easy’ Roland Garros opening match victory
Jannik Sinner ‘happy’ after ‘never easy’ Roland Garros opening match victory
Sinner begins French Open campaign with a straight-set win over Arthur Rinderknech
World’s richest cricketer leaves Virat Kohli, Babar Azam far behind
World’s richest cricketer leaves Virat Kohli, Babar Azam far behind
There is a lot of fame for Babar Azam from Pakistan and Virat Kohli from India but the world’s richest cricketer is someone else
Carlos Alcaraz begins French Open title defence with straight-sets victory
Carlos Alcaraz begins French Open title defence with straight-sets victory
Alcaraz is aiming to become the first man since Rafael Nadal to successfully defend the French Open title