Elon Musk slams Trump ‘big, beautiful’ tax bill: ‘Disappointed’

Musk ‘disappointed’ by Donald Trump’s tax bill, which ‘undermines’ DOGE cost-cutting efforts

Elon Musk publically criticised US President Donald Trump’s domestic policy bill that “undermine” his cost-cutting efforts.

The tech giant in an interview with the CBS News acknowledged that he was “disappointed” by the bill, which include multi-trillion dollar tax breaks, passed by Republicans last week with a massive suport of the president.

The billionaire who recently stepped back from running the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, made the remark during an exclusive broadcast interview with "CBS Sunday Morning."

He said, "I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decreases it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing."

The tax provisions of the package, titled the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" after Mr. Trump's name for the bill, would increase the deficit by $3.8 trillion by 2034, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

"I think a bill can be big or it can be beautiful," Musk told CBS News, "but I don't know if it can be both. My personal opinion."

Musk's comments appear to put him at odds with Mr. Trump, who has championed the massive spending package. The legislation, which still needs to pass the Senate, would extend Trump's signature 2017 tax cuts, boost border security spending, impose work requirements on Medicaid and roll back clean energy tax credits.

