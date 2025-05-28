Elon Musk’s xAI agrees to invest $300M in Telegram advancement

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has officially announced that Elon Musk’s xAI is investing $300 million in the app.
Durov revealed on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, that as part of the deal, xAI’s chatbot, Grok, will be distributed via Telegram and integrated into apps available on Telegram’s platform for one year.
“Telegram will earn 50% of the revenue from xAI subscriptions that are purchased through the app,” Durov stated.
Earlier this year, xAI made the Grok chatbot available to Telegram’s premium users.
To note, the new partnership sounds like Grok might now be available to all users.
xAI confirms to invest in Telegram
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Durov shared a video which indicated that Grok can be pinned on top of chats within the app, and users can also ask questions to Grok from the search bar.
Notably, Meta has also integrated Meta AI into the search bar for Instagram and WhatsApp.
Additionally, the video also shows that you will be able to use Grok for writing suggestions, summarising chats, links and documents, and creating stickers.
Grok will supposedly also help answer questions for businesses and assist with moderation.
To note, Grok AI expanded its wings to other social media platforms, after Musk joined hands with Telegram to integrate the chatbot on March 27, 2025.
Previously, users could only engage with the chatbot on either X or the Grok app. But since March 27, Telegram users have also been able to chat with it.