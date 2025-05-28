Sci-Tech

Elon Musk’s xAI agrees to invest $300M in Telegram advancement

Users will be able to use Grok for writing suggestions, summarising chats, links and more

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has officially announced that Elon Musk’s xAI is investing $300 million in the app.

Durov revealed on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, that as part of the deal, xAI’s chatbot, Grok, will be distributed via Telegram and integrated into apps available on Telegram’s platform for one year.

“Telegram will earn 50% of the revenue from xAI subscriptions that are purchased through the app,” Durov stated.

Earlier this year, xAI made the Grok chatbot available to Telegram’s premium users.

To note, the new partnership sounds like Grok might now be available to all users.

xAI confirms to invest in Telegram

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Durov shared a video which indicated that Grok can be pinned on top of chats within the app, and users can also ask questions to Grok from the search bar.

Notably, Meta has also integrated Meta AI into the search bar for Instagram and WhatsApp.

Additionally, the video also shows that you will be able to use Grok for writing suggestions, summarising chats, links and documents, and creating stickers.

Grok will supposedly also help answer questions for businesses and assist with moderation.

Source: X/@durov
Source: X/@durov

To note, Grok AI expanded its wings to other social media platforms, after Musk joined hands with Telegram to integrate the chatbot on March 27, 2025.

Previously, users could only engage with the chatbot on either X or the Grok app. But since March 27, Telegram users have also been able to chat with it.

iPhone 17 Air leaks: Release date, battery, and other specs revealed
iPhone 17 Air leaks: Release date, battery, and other specs revealed
iPhone 17 Air is likely to offer support for Face ID for biometric authentication, alongside other advanced features
Anthropic rolls out the latest voice mode for Claude
Anthropic rolls out the latest voice mode for Claude
Anthropic is currently available to all users of Claude; however, certain premium features are only accessible to paid subscribers
SpaceX's starship loses control on 9th test flight
SpaceX's starship loses control on 9th test flight
SpaceX starship lost control just 30 minutes into the flight, and eventually exploded over the Indian Ocean
Opera’s AI browser can now code websites and games: What’s inside
Opera’s AI browser can now code websites and games: What’s inside
Neon users can use chatbot interface to search web, answer queries to get 'contextual information'
OpenAI latest news: Users can ‘sign in with ChatGPT’ for other apps
OpenAI latest news: Users can ‘sign in with ChatGPT’ for other apps
This feature allows developers to link their ChatGPT Free, Plus, or Pro accounts to their API accounts
Apple rumors to launch dedicated gaming app: What's inside
Apple rumors to launch dedicated gaming app: What's inside
Apple’s gaming app will replace Game Centre, platform developed by Apple, which is centred around gaming
WhatsApp rolls out highly anticipated iPad app
WhatsApp rolls out highly anticipated iPad app
WhatsApp's iPad app is compatible with your Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil
Apple iCloud+ subscription price hikes in Brazil, Chile, and Peru
Apple iCloud+ subscription price hikes in Brazil, Chile, and Peru
Apple's iCloud+ 50GB storage plan is now accessible for R$5.90
WhatsApp to roll out ‘chat media hub’ for simpler file browsing: Report
WhatsApp to roll out ‘chat media hub’ for simpler file browsing: Report
WhatsApp's upcoming update will show file sizes, so users can find large files and efficiently manage storage
Spotify down: Thousands of users impacted globally
Spotify down: Thousands of users impacted globally
Spotify users are experiencing very strange issue which is impacting their experience
WhatsApp likely to launch iPad app after years of rumours
WhatsApp likely to launch iPad app after years of rumours
WhatsApp for iPad will function more like smartphone versions, letting users use tablet as separate device
Sony likely to announce PS5 and PS5 Pro discounts: What’s inside
Sony likely to announce PS5 and PS5 Pro discounts: What’s inside
Sony will officially announce Days of Play promotion soon