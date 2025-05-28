Sci-Tech

Google Photos gets the latest AI editor for it's 10th birthday

Google Photos has introduced a significant update in the user interface (UI)

Google Photos marks its 10th birthday by redesigning the app's photo editor and adding a range of cutting-edge features to the flagship Pixel phones.

These features allow users to quickly edit their images without professional apps and advanced skills.

The redesigned Photos editor puts multiple AI editing tools such as two generative AI Magic Editor features that were only accessible on Pixel devices.

With this significant update, Google Photos is expanding the accessibility of AI-centric automatic framing and text-to-image Reimagine features that launched on the Pixel 9.

The Auto Frame tool, situated in the top left of the redesigned editor, suggests different compositions that broaden photos, using generative AI.

Google Photos updates UI  

The Alphabet-owned firm has introduced a significant update in the user interface (UI) that replaces the previous double-tiered editor menu with a single row of three thumbnail buttons: Enhance, Dynamic, and a new AI Enhance feature.

AI Enhance provides three auto-edited variants of an image using effects like sharpening and object removal.

Users can draw over parts of a photo to make targeted edits, with pop-up suggestions like moving objects, blurring backgrounds, and more, ensuring an enhanced editing experience.

These features are set to launch on Android devices next month, with iOS updates to roll out in the near future.

Moreover, the latest QR code sharing option allows users to share albums more simply, making it an ideal choice for large gatherings such as wedding guests or event attendees.

