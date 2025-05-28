Sci-Tech

Microsoft tests Copilot for Gaming in Xbox app for iOS and android

With Microsoft's significant update, users can install games on their Xbox console directly from their mobiles

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Microsoft has started experimenting with the latest feature called Copilot for Gaming, which is currently available in beta on the Xbox mobile app for iOS and Android.

This recently launched feature works like a smart assistant for gamers, assisting them with tips, installations, and game-related tasks without leaving the app.

Xbox Copilot gaming feature

Gaming is a form of entertainment where players use PCs, consoles, and more to play story-based adventures, sports games, and more.

With Xbox Copilot, the American tech giant aims to offer a seamless and intuitive user experience by giving players quick help based on their game history and activity.

In addition, the Copilot for Gaming can recommend your favourite games, list your Xbox achievements, and even provide tips or guides for the game you are playing.

With this significant update, users can install games on their Xbox console directly from their mobiles.

The principal program manager at Xbox Taylor O’Malley stated, “This early version is built for mobile, so you can use Copilot without interrupting your gameplay. It knows what you’re playing and gives answers based on your activity or play history.”

Furthermore, the Copilot comes with a customisable voice, similar to the company's other AI-powered agents. The chat interface is similar to the one found in Microsoft Copilot on Windows. It can offer links for more help when required.

