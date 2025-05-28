SpaceX's starship loses control on 9th test flight

Elon Musk’s SpaceX company successfully separated from its Super Heavy rocket booster and conducted the ninth test flight of its Starship rocket.
Unfortunately, the rocket later started spinning and made an uncontrolled reentry into the Indian ocean.
Despite its failure, the ninth test flight was the smoothest Starship test of the year, following two previous explosions. Starship.
Starship lifted off on Tuesday evening from SpaceX’s site in southern Texas, using a Super Heavy booster.
The heavy booster successfully separated and Starship reached space. However, it failed to open its cargo hatch to launch test satellites. Later, the flight lost control and was no longer able to position itself for re-entry.
The ninth flight test occurred a few days following the FAA’s flight approval, after two previous explosions this year.
The U.S. aviation authorities have now confirmed that they are aware of anomalies in the ninth mission; however, no casualties were reported.
The tech billionaire Elon Musk has long been working towards colonizing Mars, and the Starship rocket remains an integral part of this mission.
It’s pertinent to note that out of eight previous test flights, SpaceX had four successes and four failures, with some ending in explosions during ascent or landing.