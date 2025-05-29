Apple latest news: iOS 26 to launch at WWDC, skipping iOS 19

Apple has confirmed that the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 will kick off in June and has been rumoured to be a stage where the company might unveil iOS 19, and more.
Apple plans to make official announcements about its latest OS update for the iPhone, along with more firmware iterations for its devices.
According to a recent report, Apple will be changing its naming convention (or nomenclature) strategy for iOS.
Apple to introduce iOS 26, replacing iOS 19
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple could move away from an iteration-based strategy towards a year-based one when it comes to the naming of its OS updates.
iOS 19 is expected to be called iOS 26, iPadOS 19 will be iPadOS 26, macOS 16 could be macOS 26 and more.
The company will use the upcoming year instead of the current one while naming its firmware versions during WWDC 2025.
Notably, Apple's OS updates are accompanied by various versions as they did not launch at the same time.
Meanwhile, the recently introduced Apple Vision Pro runs on the visionOS 2 firmware.
To note, Apple is said to be making this change to bring “consistency to its branding” and to get rid of a naming approach that could be confusing to customers and developers alike.
WWDC 2025 date
Apple is set to host WWDC 2025 keynote which will happen on June 9, 2025.