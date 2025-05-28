Sci-Tech

Anthropic rolls out the latest voice mode for Claude

Anthropic is currently available to all users of Claude; however, certain premium features are only accessible to paid subscribers

Anthropic has officially launched a “voice mode” for its Claude chatbot apps, enabling Claude users to have “complete spoken conversations with Claude,” and be available in English in the near future.

Anthropic’s recently launched feature allows users to speak to Claude and hear responses via voice, making it simpler to use Claude when your hands are busy with something else.

Major players in the AI industry such as OpenAI, rolled out voice chat features for their leading chatbots. Google, for instance, has Gemini Live, and more, transforming the way to interact with bots by speaking rather than typing, ensuring a seamless and intuitive user experience.

With Anthropic’s voice mode feature, users can chat about things such as documents and images, and select from five distinct voice options.

In addition, users can switch between text and voice on the fly, and find a transcript and summary following conversations.

It is important to note that the capability has specific limits, as it only allows 20-30 conversations for free.

To access Google Calendar appointments and Gmail emails, users are required to get a Claude subscription to get the benefit of a Google Workspace connector.

Previously, In an interview with the Financial Times, Anthropic CPO Mike Krieger confirmed that Anthropic was preparing to integrate voice capabilities for Claude.

Availability

Anthropic is currently available to all users of Claude; however, certain premium features are only accessible to paid subscribers.

